Spring Hill man killed after crashing into tree while driving during Hurricane Idalia: FHP

A 40-year-old man died in a crash near I-75 early Wednesday morning after troopers said he was driving through inclement weather as Hurricane Idalia roared off the west coast.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Spring Hill man was traveling east on Saint Joe Road, to the east of I-75, at around 6:15 a.m.

The driver lost control of his Ford Ranger, veering off the roadway and colliding with a tree.

FHP reported the man died at the scene of the crash.

Authorities added that the man had been traveling too fast for the weather conditions.