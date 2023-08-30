Spring Hill man killed after crashing into tree while driving during Hurricane Idalia: FHP

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
8
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Warning
from WED 8:24 AM EDT until WED 11:30 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Manatee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:53 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Citrus County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sumter County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Spring Hill man killed after crashing into tree while driving during Hurricane Idalia: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

SPRING HILL, Fla. - A 40-year-old man died in a crash near I-75 early Wednesday morning after troopers said he was driving through inclement weather as Hurricane Idalia roared off the west coast. 

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Spring Hill man was traveling east on Saint Joe Road, to the east of I-75, at around 6:15 a.m.

TRACKING IDALIA: Hurricane Idalia landfall: Category 3 storm comes ashore in Florida

The driver lost control of his Ford Ranger, veering off the roadway and colliding with a tree. 

FHP reported the man died at the scene of the crash.

Authorities added that the man had been traveling too fast for the weather conditions. 