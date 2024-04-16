Pasco County deputies searching for man who grabbed juvenile, asked them to 'go with him:'

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious incident that happened in Zephyrhills on Monday night in which a man grabbed a juvenile riding on a scooter.

According to PCSO, a juvenile was riding a scooter in the Southview Drive area of Zephyrhills on Monday at around 8 p.m. when an unknown man approached them.

The man grabbed the juvenile and told them to go with him, according to the sheriff's office.

The juvenile left on their scooter, and the suspect ran after them before stopping and walking away. The juvenile was not injured.

PCSO described the suspect as a thin, tall Black man with a mustache, wearing ripped jeans and a backward black hat with yellow and green money signs.

The investigation remains ongoing, and PCSO asks anyone with information to contact them at their Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.