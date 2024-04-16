Tampa fire union president suspended after urinating in St. Pete parking garage while drunk

Tampa's Fire Inspector and Union President Nicolas ‘Nick’ Stocco has been suspended after he was arrested for urinating in public while intoxicated in downtown St. Pete.

Stocco was charged with disorderly intoxication in the early morning hours of March 24 after St. Pete Police officers found him urinating inside a parking garage. According to an arrest report, Stocco was staggering, slurring his speech, and ‘clearly intoxicated.’

The incident was caught on police body cameras. Stocco, who was not on duty at the time, can be seen facing a corner in the garage when officers approach, shining flashlights at him. After a few moments, Stocco turns and walks toward officers with his belt visibly unbuckled.

But it’s not what‘s on the police report that may have prompted his suspension and investigation. At several points in the footage Stocco pleads with officers to let him go, at one point asking if they know who he is.

"So, you're going to put me in this machine?" Stocco asked an officer as he was being placed into the back of a police vehicle. "Do you know who I am?"

"Nope," the officer responded.

Later, Stocco can be heard in the video saying, "I would never do that to y'all" and "I work with you guys."

According to Pinellas County arrest reports, just after midnight, officers saw Stocco crossing 1st Avenue North to get into an Uber. He then jumped out of the Uber and ran into the parking garage at 225 1st Avenue North, where police followed him to see him urinating on the wall.

Ten days after his arrest, the Pinellas County Prosecutor's Office dropped his charges, determining the matter did not ‘warrant prosecution at this time.’ But two days later, on April 5, Stocco learned he'd been suspended with pay by Tampa Fire Rescue.

Stocco claims he's being retaliated against because of his advocacy on behalf of the Tampa Firefighter's union.

In a statement to FOX 13 Stocco said:

"I was arrested by officers of the St. Petersburg P.D. on March 24, 2024. I was not on duty or in uniform.

I believed the arrest was unwarranted and expressed that belief to the arresting officers. I reported the arrest to the City of Tampa on March 24, 2024 and retained counsel to contest the charges lodged against me. Those charges were dismissed by the State Attorneys Office on April 3, 2024.

Despite the fact that the charges were dismissed, without any stipulations, I have been summarily suspended from my job indefinitely, and without pay. I have not been accorded any of my due process rights and, apparently, will not be permitted to return to work until I meet their special requirements being imposed.

I am convinced that the City’s heavy-handed treatment is meant to punish me for my Union advocacy."

He has, at times, publicly butted heads in recent months with Mayor Jane Castor over the union's push for fire stations and more funding.

Tampa Fire says the city's HR department is investigating whether he violated the city's employee code of conduct. Tampa Fire Rescue Fire Chief Barabara Tripp provided the following statement on Stocco's arrest:

"As public safety first responders, we are held to a higher standard, both on and off duty. I expect every member of Tampa Fire Rescue to hold themselves to the highest standard of respectful conduct at all times. It is deeply disappointing when a member of our team falls short of that standard."

The incident parallels another Tampa prominent figure's interaction with police that drew headlines in 2022.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor resigned in December 2022 after bodycam footage showed her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County deputy during a traffic stop and asking him to let her and her husband go.