Texas man driving box truck arrested for DUI in Pasco County: FHP

A man was arrested for DUI in Pasco County after Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled him over driving a box truck and found White Claws in the passenger seat.

According to FHP, on Thursday at around 12:14 p.m., a trooper responded to a reckless driver operating an Enterprise box truck, causing multiple calls from others driving nearby on southbound SR-93 (I-75).

The trooper made contact with the driver, later identified as William Dakota Tillery, 31, of Houston, Texas. Pulled over a 7-Eleven gas station, Tillery was observed failing to maintain balance while walking from the truck to the gas station.

Photo courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

When the trooper confronted Tillery, he could smell alcoholic beverage on him and observed he had bloodshot, watery, and glassy eyes. Tillery explained to the trooper that he was driving from Texas to Florida.

Troopers opened the passenger side door of the Enterprise truck and found a seat filled with bags and personal items. Several alcoholic beverage cans fell from the seat and a cold open container of White Claw was being held by a bag in the passenger seat, according to FHP.

Tillery then performed field sobriety exercises and, doing poorly on all three, was placed under arrest. He was taken to the Pasco County Detention Center and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and open container.