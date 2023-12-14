Hudson Academy student on bicycle hit, killed by vehicle on way to school

The Hudson Academy is asking for people to keep the family of one of its students in their thoughts and prayers following a fatal crash on Thursday morning.

According to the school, Myles Farago was hit and killed while riding his bicycle to school.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 31-year-old man in a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Kitten Trial around 6:30 a.m. Troopers say when he reached the intersection of Thompson Avenue, the driver of the Charger came across a 15-year-old boy who was also traveling eastbound in the travel lane with no lights on the dark, unlighted roadway.

The driver, according to FHP, tried to avoid colliding with the teen, but ended up striking the back of the bike.

READ: 15-year-old student hit, killed by school bus in Lakeland: Police

Farago, who troopers say was not wearing a helmet, was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Shortly after the crash, Hudson Academy stated on its social media, "It is with a heavy heart that we are informing students and staff today about the passing of one of our Cobra students. Due to an unfortunate accident on the way to school, Myles Farago, was struck by a car. He is being remembered as a kind, caring and talented student. We have the crisis team on campus to help staff and students with their grief. Please keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Grief counselors are at the school on Thursday to help students and staff cope with the fatal crash.

Currently, the driver who hit Farago is not facing charges.