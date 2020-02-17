Pasco County Fair 'adventure' begins Monday

article

It truly is fair season with the second fair in Tampa Bay kicking off Monday.

The 73rd Annual Pasco County Fair runs through Feb. 23 at the Pasco County Fairgrounds along State Road 52 in Dade City. You can expect lots of food, rides and plenty of entertainment for the whole family.

Tickets prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children, ages 6-12. Those under the age of five can enter for free. Parking is free.

The fair hours are:

Monday, Feb. 17: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Thursday, Feb. 20: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21: 4 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, Feb. 22: 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday, Feb. 23: Noon to 8 p.m.

LINK: For more information, head over to the Pasco County Fair website.

