Pasco County Fire Rescue employee tests positive for COVID-19

A member of the Pasco County Fire Rescue team has recently tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first Pasco County Government employee to test positive.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the team member began experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on April 4, while at work and was sent home.

The employee was working with six other team members on that day, and all six were placed on paid leave, in accordance with DOH recommendations.

None of the six is showing any symptoms and all are expected to return to work pending negative COVID-19 test results or the end of their 14-day quarantine, whichever comes first.

According to a press release, Pasco County Government is following all DOH guidelines and safety precautions and has been taking aggressive actions to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19 for its employees and our customers, including:

- closing facilities, including all Libraries, Parks and Senior Centers

- offering more services online, by mail, via phone & video conferencing

- encouraging employees (who are able) to work remotely

- reducing or eliminating in-person contact at all customer service locations

- thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing surfaces in all government-owned buildings

- screening employees and visitors who enter our Emergency Operations Center

- requiring employees who are showing or experiencing symptoms, or who live with someone who is experiencing symptoms, to stay home



If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

