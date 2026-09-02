Pasco County firefighters deploy 1,200 miles to Texas to battle massive 'Ross Fire'

The Brief A crew of 16 Pasco County Fire Rescue personnel made the two-day drive to North Texas to help battle the Ross Fire, which has scorched over 90,000 acres. The blaze, located in Palo Pinto County west of Fort Worth, has damaged 160 structures, but firefighters have successfully saved more than 400 homes. Florida crews said there are unique challenges in Texas, including mountainous terrain and rapidly shifting winds.



A team of 16 Pasco County Fire Rescue personnel has traveled some 1,200 miles from home to join the front lines against a massive wildfire burning through North Texas.

The Brush Truck Strike Team completed a two-day drive west following an emergency request for mutual aid from Texas emergency officials.

The firefighters are in Palo Pinto County — located west of Fort Worth and Dallas — where the destructive "Ross Fire" has been burning for more than a week.

Battling the Ross Fire

What we know:

According to data tracked by the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Ross Fire has burned over 90,000 acres and remains just 38% contained as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters have successfully saved more than 400 homes from the encroaching flames. However, 160 buildings — including several residences — have suffered damage.

The cause of the wildfire has not yet been determined.

Adapting to a Different Environment

What they're saying:

Pasco County Fire Rescue noted that fighting fires in North Texas presents different hazards than what they typically encounter in Florida.

Firefighters are navigating:

Mountainous terrain

Rapidly shifting wind patterns

Unique water-supply challenges

"Even so, our teams have adapted quickly, establishing reliable drafting operations from local lakes and ponds to maintain an uninterrupted water source. Despite the challenges, our personnel are performing exceptionally and remain fully focused on supporting Texas communities throughout this mission," PCFR said in a statement to FOX 13.

The Pasco County firefighters are expected to continue providing assistance in Texas through Friday, September 11.