Pasco County K9s retire, staying with partners

article

Two Pasco County Sheriff's Office K9s are retiring.

K9 Farrell has served the citizens of Pasco County since February 2017. He's a German Shepherd that was certified in patrol work and narcotics detection. He also earned the "Top Dog" award at a K9 narcotics detection seminar in 2020.

He was born in Czechia in 2015. Farrell will stay with his partner, Cpl. Garcia, according to PSO. He will also be with his current K9 partner, K9 Ripp.

The funds for K9 Farrell were donated by the Farrell family, according to the sheriff's office.

K9 Shep is also retiring. He began serving in August 2015 as a narcotics detection and patrol K9. He was born in Hungary in 2014.

Shep was featured on the TV show "Live PD." He will continue to live with his partner, Cpl. Carmack for his retirement.