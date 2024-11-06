Pasco County man with airboat helping Ridge Manor residents still seeing flooding after Hurricane Milton

Nearly one month after Hurricane Milton and weeks after the Withlacoochee River crested, some Ridge Manor residents are still coping with more than five feet of flooding. But, a local hero out of Pasco County is helping people with his airboat.

Sean Arnold, the owner of Diesel Doctor Marine Services, has dedicated countless hours to the community just south of Cortez Boulevard.

"I hook up the airboat, and I basically go to these areas in need and start doing what I can to help whoever I can," he said.

Dozens of residents are stranded by the floodwater.

"It's really deep, and then it gets high and there will be three houses, and then it will get deep again, and then you go down another road, and it'll be six feet high," he said.

Arnold and his friends launch the airboat from the completely flooded Lakewood Drive.

"I said, 'you know what I'm going to do? I'm going to be here every day at 5 o'clock in the morning.' Any kid or parent that needs a shuttle, I'm here. I will come get you no matter what. We'll get them on the bus. As soon as you get back, I will be here," he said.

Arnold said he's had to navigate the unknown in the waters.

"We've hit washing machines, dryers, push mowers, generators, propane tanks, a lot of debris. A lot of docks," he said.

Izzy Gonzalez was directly impacted by the flooding in Ridge Manor.

"That water has not gone down but 9 inches. You could see the water line. Right now, it's about 5 foot 6 inches high," he explained. "Two of my pigs drowned."

Gonzalez said it's a living nightmare.

A community resource center is available to residents in need at the Ridge Manor Community Center. The Red Cross is helping provide food, laundry services, and bathrooms.

