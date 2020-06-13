Pasco County man dies after crashing into home

article

A 53-year-old Pasco County man died early Saturday morning after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was driving eastbound on Holiday Lake Drive, west of Viking, when he suffered a medical emergency.

According to the FHP, the man lost control of his truck and crashed into a home at 1231 Viking Drive.

A resident in the home suffered minor injuries.

The driver died at the scene.

