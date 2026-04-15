Want $100K? Attorney John Morgan wants you to name his new Florida political party

The Brief Attorney John Morgan is offering $100K to help him name his new political party. The personal injury attorney said he wants to create a third ‘labeled’ political party in Florida. He also announced that he is not running for governor.



John Morgan, a personal injury attorney and founder of Morgan and Morgan, wants to create a third political party and is offering $100K to the winner of a contest to name it.

What we know:

Morgan said he want to create a third party that has "labels" associated with it.

Over the next few days Morgan said he is going to be rolling out the paperwork that he already has done to create a third party in Florida.

He added that he is going to have a contest to name the third party and the winner will get $100,000.

"I hope we in Florida can kick-start a real third-party movement in the United States. Launched in Florida. No labels don’t work because everybody wants to be a member of a team. Have you ever seen anybody walk around with a jersey with no logo and no number and no name? Hell no."

He said only having a two-party system is hindering Florida because most people agree on most things, but once you put up the Democratic or Republican Party, then nothing gets done.

In the same video, Morgan announced that he is not running for governor. He noted that there isn't anybody running who he "really has a problem with."

"There’s a lot of things I would like to do for Florida, but my time is limited," Morgan explained. "I also started thinking about the job itself and I’m not the kind of guy that can campaign door-to-door or go to Wawas or Buc-ee’s and cut yellow ribbons for you know grand openings. Then I started thinking about the hurricanes and, you know, I like to go to bed with a gummy and I wouldn’t be able to take my gummies during hurricane season. So, I didn’t like that either."

"I do believe my two Constitutional amendments, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and legalizing marijuana, medical marijuana, has been more impactful than anything any governor has ever done, so I’m satisfied," Morgan stated. "Most things that happen in Tallahassee benefit the top one percent or the .01%, but everything I did with the amendments was to benefit you – the people."

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the naming contest will begin or how you can submit your entry.