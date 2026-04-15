Four arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Citrus County, Sheriff says

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A Citrus County search warrant led to the arrest of four people, and the seizure of several grams of fentayl.

What we know:

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, the Special Investigations Unit and Special Weapons and Tactics team executed a search warrant at 10710 North Autumn Oak Point in Crystal River.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Four people were found inside the home, including Charlie McGowan, Debra Sue Ann Mischler, Sean Fedirko and Ashley Geer.

Inside the home, detectives also located the following:

12.5 grams of fentanyl

1.4 grams of cocaine

14.9 grams of cannabis

fentanyl paraphernalia

All four occupants were arrested and charged.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

McGowan was charged with the following:

Trafficking fentanyl

Possession of cocaine

Possession of ammo by convicted felon

Own/lease/rent a residence for the purpose of trafficking controlled substances

Possession of paraphernalia

Mischler was charged with possession of cocaine and paraphernalia.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Fedirko was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl, cannabis and paraphernalia.

Geer was charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of paraphernalia.