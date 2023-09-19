1 person dead after mobile home fire in Pasco County

article

One person is dead after a fire broke out in a mobile home in Pasco County early Tuesday morning, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The fire started at around 2 a.m., according to authorities, in a single-wide mobile home on Larry Road. Flames were visible when firefighters arrived, and they say at least one person died.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.