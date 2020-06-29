Pasco County moves graduation from USF to individual school's outdoor stadium

Pasco County is rearranging graduation plans after learning the Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida campus was no longer able to accommodate the ceremony.

Seniors were going to attend a socially-distant graduation at USF in August. Now alternative plans have been announced.

Most students will now attend in-person graduation ceremonies in outdoor spaces at their individual schools.

Pasco County says most of the schools will use their outdoor sports stadiums for graduations, which will take place from July 17 through July 31.

Students will be allowed to bring two guests each and will sit with those two guests, distanced from classmates and their guests.

"The plan makes it possible for graduating seniors to experience the ceremony surrounded by classmates and family, and to be individually recognized while receiving their diploma," Pasco County schools said in a statement.

Individual schools' graduation dates and times are below and were accurate as of June 29:

Friday, July 17

Fivay High School 7:30 p.m. FHS Stadium

Zephyrhills High School 7:30 p.m. ZHS Stadium

Wesley Chapel High School 7:30 p.m. WCHS Stadium

Saturday, July 18

Land O’Lakes High School 8 p.m. LOLHS Stadium

Monday, July 20

Pasco eSchool 7:30 p.m. Crews Lake MS Cafeteria

Wednesday, July 22

Sun Lake High School 8:30 a.m. SLHS Stadium

Wendell Krinn Technical High School 6 p.m. WKTHS Gymnasium

Friday, July 24

Cypress Creek High School 7:30 p.m. CCHS Stadium

JW Mitchell High School 7:30 p.m. JWMHS Stadium

Pasco High School 7:30 p.m. PHS Stadium

Saturday, July 25

Gulf High School 9 a.m. JW Mitchell Stadium

Wednesday, July 29

Marchman Technical College 7:30 p.m. WKTHS Stadium

Friday, July 31