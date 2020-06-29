Pasco County moves graduation from USF to individual school's outdoor stadium
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - Pasco County is rearranging graduation plans after learning the Yuengling Center on the University of South Florida campus was no longer able to accommodate the ceremony.
Seniors were going to attend a socially-distant graduation at USF in August. Now alternative plans have been announced.
Most students will now attend in-person graduation ceremonies in outdoor spaces at their individual schools.
Pasco County says most of the schools will use their outdoor sports stadiums for graduations, which will take place from July 17 through July 31.
Students will be allowed to bring two guests each and will sit with those two guests, distanced from classmates and their guests.
"The plan makes it possible for graduating seniors to experience the ceremony surrounded by classmates and family, and to be individually recognized while receiving their diploma," Pasco County schools said in a statement.
Individual schools' graduation dates and times are below and were accurate as of June 29:
Friday, July 17
- Fivay High School 7:30 p.m. FHS Stadium
- Zephyrhills High School 7:30 p.m. ZHS Stadium
- Wesley Chapel High School 7:30 p.m. WCHS Stadium
Saturday, July 18
- Land O’Lakes High School 8 p.m. LOLHS Stadium
Monday, July 20
- Pasco eSchool 7:30 p.m. Crews Lake MS Cafeteria
Wednesday, July 22
- Sun Lake High School 8:30 a.m. SLHS Stadium
- Wendell Krinn Technical High School 6 p.m. WKTHS Gymnasium
Friday, July 24
- Cypress Creek High School 7:30 p.m. CCHS Stadium
- JW Mitchell High School 7:30 p.m. JWMHS Stadium
- Pasco High School 7:30 p.m. PHS Stadium
Saturday, July 25
- Gulf High School 9 a.m. JW Mitchell Stadium
Wednesday, July 29
- Marchman Technical College 7:30 p.m. WKTHS Stadium
Friday, July 31
- River Ridge High School 7:30 p.m. RRHS Stadium
- Anclote High School 7:30 p.m. AHS Stadium
- Hudson High School 7:30 p.m. HHS Stadium
- Wiregrass Ranch High School 7:30 p.m. WRHS Stadium