Pasco County providing free bus rides to the polls on primary day
article
For Pasco County voters who need a ride to the polls, there is a free option on Tuesday.
While polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the county's public bus transit will offer free rides.
All residents will have to do is show a valid voter identification card.
2022 midterm election sample ballots: Know the candidates before casting your vote
For additional information on schedule times, head over to the Pasco County Public Transportation website: www.gopasco.com/schedules.