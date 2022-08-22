Pasco County providing free bus rides to the polls on primary day

article

For Pasco County voters who need a ride to the polls, there is a free option on Tuesday.

While polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the county's public bus transit will offer free rides.

All residents will have to do is show a valid voter identification card.

2022 midterm election sample ballots: Know the candidates before casting your vote

For additional information on schedule times, head over to the Pasco County Public Transportation website: www.gopasco.com/schedules.