Pasco County Schools expands student feeding sites, provides 10 meals per student on Tuesdays

Pasco County Schools is expanding its number of student feeding sites next week. Beginning Tuesday, March 31, the number of drive-thru sites at schools will expand to 25, which is up from seven this week.

Pasco will also add feeding sites at 16 bus stops throughout the county.

The drive-thru sites and the bus deliveries will take place on Tuesday only. However, the food provided will include lunch and breakfast for five days for each student, which means a family with two children would receive 10 lunches and 10 breakfasts on Tuesday. The student(s) must be present to receive food.

“Words cannot express my thanks to district staff that came together to make sure that our students don’t go hungry,” said Pasco Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning, who has helped hand out food and visited several sites. “Parents and kids were grateful for the meals that we provided. During this very difficult time, it’s so gratifying to see people coming together.”

