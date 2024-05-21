Pasco County schools giving kids free meals during summer
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Kids in Pasco County will be able to get free meals during summer break.
Pasco County School's Summer Food Service program starts on June 3. The program will offer meals to anyone 18 and younger between Monday and Thursday at the following school locations:
June 3 – June 28
- Anclote High
- Centennial Middle
- East Pasco Education Academy
- Fivay High
- Gulf High
- Hudson High
- R.B. Stewart Middle
- River Ridge High
- Wendell Krinn
- West Pasco Education Academy
- Zephyrhills High
June 3 – July 19
- Cypress Elementary
- Lake Myrtle Elementary
- New River Elementary
- Richey Elementary
June 3 – July 26
- Centennial Elementary
- Chasco Elementary
- Cotee River Elementary
- Dr. Mary Giella Elementary
- Fox Hollow Elementary
- Gulf Highlands Elementary
- Hudson Primary Academy
- James M. Marlowe Elementary
- Moon Lake Elementary
- Pasco Elementary
- Quail Hallow Elementary
- R.B. Cox Elementary
- Schrader Elementary
- Seven Springs Elementary
- Sunray Elementary
- Woodland Elementary
According to Pasco County Schools, students attending PLACE or Extended School Year programs at the schools will receive their meals on campus while attending the program. Curbside meal pickup will be from June 4 – July 23. Officials say meal distribution will be every Tuesday from 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Seven days worth of breakfast and lunch will be given to anyone 18 years and younger at the following school locations:
- Connerton Elementary
- Lacoochee Elementary
- San Antonio Elementary
- Watergrass Elementary
There will also be mobile feeding sites at the following locations on Monday-Thursday to provide lunch:
- Hilltop Landings Apartments (37611 Colina Drive, Dade City)
- Resurrection House Park (37124 Lock Street, Dade City)
- Zephyrhills YMCA (37301 Chapel Hill Loop, Zephyrhills)
- Zephyr Park (38116 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills)
- Regency Park Library New Port Richey (9701 Little Rd, New Port Richey)
