Pasco County schools giving kids free meals during summer

Kids in Pasco County will be able to get free meals during summer break.

Pasco County School's Summer Food Service program starts on June 3. The program will offer meals to anyone 18 and younger between Monday and Thursday at the following school locations:

June 3 – June 28

Anclote High

Centennial Middle

East Pasco Education Academy

Fivay High

Gulf High

Hudson High

R.B. Stewart Middle

River Ridge High

Wendell Krinn

West Pasco Education Academy

Zephyrhills High

June 3 – July 19

Cypress Elementary

Lake Myrtle Elementary

New River Elementary

Richey Elementary

June 3 – July 26

Centennial Elementary

Chasco Elementary

Cotee River Elementary

Dr. Mary Giella Elementary

Fox Hollow Elementary

Gulf Highlands Elementary

Hudson Primary Academy

James M. Marlowe Elementary

Moon Lake Elementary

Pasco Elementary

Quail Hallow Elementary

R.B. Cox Elementary

Schrader Elementary

Seven Springs Elementary

Sunray Elementary

Woodland Elementary

According to Pasco County Schools, students attending PLACE or Extended School Year programs at the schools will receive their meals on campus while attending the program. Curbside meal pickup will be from June 4 – July 23. Officials say meal distribution will be every Tuesday from 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Seven days worth of breakfast and lunch will be given to anyone 18 years and younger at the following school locations:

Connerton Elementary

Lacoochee Elementary

San Antonio Elementary

Watergrass Elementary

There will also be mobile feeding sites at the following locations on Monday-Thursday to provide lunch:

Hilltop Landings Apartments (37611 Colina Drive, Dade City)

Resurrection House Park (37124 Lock Street, Dade City)

Zephyrhills YMCA (37301 Chapel Hill Loop, Zephyrhills)

Zephyr Park (38116 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills)

Regency Park Library New Port Richey (9701 Little Rd, New Port Richey)

