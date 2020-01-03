Pasco County Sheriff’s K9 recovering after being injured in the line of duty 

article

Pasco County K9 Smitty is recovering after clipping his ear on a barbed wire fence while tracking a domestic violence suspect Thursday night.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Smitty suffered heavy bleeding. Two deputies rendered first aid, but K9 Smitty’s ear continued to bleed profusely.

Deputy Baroff transported K9 Smitty to an emergency veterinarian where he was sedated and had five stitches placed in his left ear, while another deputy and K9 tracked and located the suspect, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they are happy to report that K9 Smitty will make a full recovery.

