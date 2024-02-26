Suspect in custody after shooting, killing man in Pasco County after argument: PCSO

article

A suspect is in custody after Pasco County deputies say they shot and killed a man as a result of an argument Sunday night.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 10400 block of Helena Street in New Port Richey on Sunday night.

Preliminary information indicated that the man was shot immediately after hearing gunfire near his home and was killed.

Deputies took an individual into custody after investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated between two people who knew each other.