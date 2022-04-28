Pasco County woman makes film about her escape from serial killer in Florida

article

It was 1981 in Orlando when 8-year-old Gina Garcia was in a bookstore when she was abducted by a man believed to be Ottis Toole, a serial killer. He took her to his car in a mall parking lot.

"That’s where he sexually assaulted me for about an hour and a half at knife point," said Garcia, now more than 40 years later.

Toole was convicted of killing Adam Walsh and is said to have murdered more than a hundred more. Garcia believes she would have been murdered too, but as Toole drove out of the parking lot, someone hit their car.

"And at that moment I jumped out of the car, half naked, and ran back into the mall," said Garcia. "Many people say ‘who saved you, who found you?' I saved myself," she said.

Garcia, who now lives in Pasco County, made a film that traces the hidden trauma that followed her for decades after her abduction. It’s called "Untold: This is My Story." It chronicles her trouble with relationships, anger and frustration. She said she managed to hide it for years until another trauma occurred.

"I had a business that got broken into. I was the victim of a hate crime and everything started popping in my head," she said.

Garcia said she was suffering from PTSD and that mentally, she was still trapped in the car with her abductor. The film that she wrote, directed and produced shows how a group of fellow female veterans finally helped her.

"They basically put a mirror to my face and said, ‘Stop telling the world you’re ok when you’re not. Just stop.'"

She hopes her film helps others find their way out of similar traumas.

"The movie is about winning and not letting the bad guys take over your life," she said.

Garcia now has a real estate business, and she continues to make movies. Her film "Untold: This is my story" is now streaming on Amazon and I-Tunes.