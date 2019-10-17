Pasco deputies arrest man wanted in shooting, carjacking at McDonald's

article

Through the overnight hours, Pasco County deputies searched for a man accused of shooting someone outside of a McDonald’s, and stealing another customer’s car. By late Thursday morning, they announced they made an arrest.

Deputies said the carjacking occurred around 9 p.m. at the McDonald’s, located at 34367 State Road 54 in Zephyrhills. They said an adult man was shot while struggling with the soon-to-be carjacker, 36-year-old Luis Tull. During the altercation, deputies said another man at the drive-thru noticed the fight and stepped in to help, but once he was outside of his vehicle, the Tull jumped in and took off.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting victim ran into the McDonald’s asking for someone to call 911. As of Thursday morning, the victim was recovering at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries .

The stolen vehicle was found a short time later abandoned in a parking lot near 21st Street and Blanton Road in Dade City, deputies said. Deputies were canvassing the area, using K9s and conducting traffic stops to catch Tull, who was believed to still be armed.

By 10:30 a.m., deputies said they found Tull and had him in custody. They did not provide details on the events leading up to his arrest.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco is scheduled to have a press conference at noon.

Check back for updates.

