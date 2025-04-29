Missing man last seen on kayak found safe, authorities say

The Brief Authorities say a 36-year-old man has been found safe after he was reported missing. The Pasco Sheriff's Office previously said he was last seen on his kayak Monday afternoon.



The U.S. Coast Guard says a missing man has been found safe after he disappeared while kayaking in Pasco County.

Authorities said the man had last been seen launching his kayak into the water around 4 p.m. Monday in the Gulfview Dr. area of New Port Richey, north of Anclote Park.

The Coast Guard put out an update around 9 a.m. Tuesday, saying the man had dropped his phone in the water and was unable to reach loved ones.

"Friendly reminder for all mariners, carrying a VHF radio or a personal locator beacon will get you help, fast," the Coast Guard wrote on X after the man was found safe.

