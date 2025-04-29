Missing man last seen on kayak found safe, authorities say
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard says a missing man has been found safe after he disappeared while kayaking in Pasco County.
Authorities said the man had last been seen launching his kayak into the water around 4 p.m. Monday in the Gulfview Dr. area of New Port Richey, north of Anclote Park.
The Coast Guard put out an update around 9 a.m. Tuesday, saying the man had dropped his phone in the water and was unable to reach loved ones.
What they're saying:
"Friendly reminder for all mariners, carrying a VHF radio or a personal locator beacon will get you help, fast," the Coast Guard wrote on X after the man was found safe.
The Source: This story was written with information from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Pasco Sheriff's Office.
