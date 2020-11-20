Children rescued from sinking car after suspect flees Pasco deputies, crashes into water

Deputies and bystanders rescued a suspect and two children from a sinking car after the vehicle had crashed into a pond during a pursuit.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for a window tint violation on Thursday in Port Richey.

Although the vehicle appeared to begin stopping, the driver ultimately fled into a mobile home park.

That's when investigators said the suspect lost control and crashed into a pond.

Deputies and bystanders rushed into the pond to rescue the suspect, a passenger and two children who were inside the car at the time. No one was injured in the incident.

As deputies pulled the unidentified suspect from the vehicle, they spotted a baggie floating in front of the man. The baggie later tested positive for methamphetamine.

The suspect was arrested for several charges, including child abuse, possession of methamphetamines, driving with a suspended license, fleeing to elude and reckless driving.

The sheriff's office said the suspect also had two outstanding warrants, which he said is the reason he fled from deputies.