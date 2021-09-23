Pasco deputies respond to barricaded person at Fairfield Inn in Holiday

A report of a sick individual has turned into a barricaded situation for Pasco County deputies at a hotel.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the Fairfield Inn on U.S. 19 in Holiday to assist Pasco County Fire Rescue during a call for a "sick person." Then, that person "produced a firearm at deputies."

They said the individual is now barricaded inside a hotel room and isn't cooperating with deputies.

Deputies said no shots have been fired and there are no hostages. Nearby rooms were evacuated as a precaution.

Officials have not identified the barricaded person, and said this is not related to the search for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito's death.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.