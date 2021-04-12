Pasco deputies searching for 11-year-old runaway last seen in New Port Richey

article

Deputies in Pasco County are asking for the public's help to find an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said Montana Breseman was last seen at River Ridge Middle School in New Port Richey around 11 a.m. There is a large law enforcement presence near the school while deputies search for the girl.

Montana was last seen wearing a white hoodie, gray and black leggings, and had her hair pulled into a bun.

Investigators said the 11-year-old is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has burgundy hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 727-847-8102, and dial option 7.