Pasco deputies searching for driver who shot dog in front of home

Pasco deputies are on the hunt for a pickup truck driver caught on camera shooting a dog in broad daylight in a Holiday neighborhood.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday, when three dogs were running around the neighborhood in the area of Society Drive and Truman Drive in Holiday.

Ring security camera from the front of a home showed a driver in a white pickup truck pulling up to the dogs, who were in the front yard of the home.

That's when the driver could be seen pointing a gun and firing two shots, one of which struck one of the dogs. The injured dog briefly fell to the ground before getting back up and running away, yelping in pain.

The driver then drove off without attempting to render aid to the injured animal.

Pasco deputies located the dog and its owner, and said the dog was taken to a veterinarian to be treated for its injuries. The sheriff's office did not provide an update on the dog's condition.

Deputies searched the nearby area for the truck but were unable to locate it. The sheriff's office says it is continuing to investigate and search for the driver.