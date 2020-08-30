Pasco deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Wesley Chapel

article

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Breanne Victoria Maslyn who was last seen at the 1000 block of Standing Reed Place in Wesley Chapel at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

She is 21 years old and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’02” and weighs 98 pounds.

Maslyn was last seen wearing a black, red, and white flower dress, tan shorts, and white boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 727-847-8102 option 7 immediately.

