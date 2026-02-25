1 killed, another injured after Kia slams into semi-truck in Lake Wales: PCSO
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Bartow man was killed and a Winter Haven woman was injured early Wednesday morning after their car slammed into the back of a semi-truck on State Road 60, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
According to investigators, a 2022 Kia K5 was heading eastbound on SR 60 when it crashed into a 2026 Freightliner semi-truck.
What we know:
When authorities arrived on scene just after 3:20 a.m., they found the 32-year-old Kia driver dead and his 37-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
Authorities noted that while the Kia's airbags did deploy, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
SR 60 West was partially shut down as crews cleared the wreckage, but the roadway has since reopened.
What we don't know:
At this point, it is unknown why the Kia hit the back of the semi-truck and none of the people involved have been identified.
The PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.