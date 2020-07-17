Pasco deputies warn about return of common scam targeting grandparents

article

Deputies in Pasco County are looking for the suspect who has scammed several elderly residents out of "large sums" of cash recently.

Investigators say the man is using a common scam – falsely telling the victim that his or her grandchild has been arrested and needs money to bond out of jail. Once the elderly victim produces the cash, the suspect takes off with it.

The sheriff’s office says cases have been reported this week in Zephyrhills, Wesley Chapel, Land O' Lakes, and New Port Richey.

They say the suspect is a male in a red, newer-model Nissan Altima, without a license plate.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the suspect or these cases to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.