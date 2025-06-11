Pasco firefighters rescue fawn trapped in drain

The Brief Firefighters in Pasco County saved a baby deer on Tuesday. They say the fawn was trapped in a drain. The crew who rescued him and reunited him with his mother named him "Storm."



Pasco County firefighters took on an unusual task Tuesday, rescuing a baby deer and reuniting him with his mother.

What we know:

According to Pasco County Professional Firefighters, the fawn ended up in a drain and couldn't get out on his own.

The agency posted photos showing the adorable fawn as a crew from Fire Rescue Station 28 brought him to safety and set him free to roam with mama.

Before letting him go, though, firefighters gave the "real-life Bambi" a name: Storm.

What we don't know:

The exact location of the rescue was not given. Fire Rescue Station 28 is based in Land O' Lakes.

