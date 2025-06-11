Pasco firefighters rescue fawn trapped in drain
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County firefighters took on an unusual task Tuesday, rescuing a baby deer and reuniting him with his mother.
What we know:
According to Pasco County Professional Firefighters, the fawn ended up in a drain and couldn't get out on his own.
The agency posted photos showing the adorable fawn as a crew from Fire Rescue Station 28 brought him to safety and set him free to roam with mama.
Courtesy: Pasco County Professional Firefighters.
Before letting him go, though, firefighters gave the "real-life Bambi" a name: Storm.
What we don't know:
The exact location of the rescue was not given. Fire Rescue Station 28 is based in Land O' Lakes.
The Source: This story was written with information from Pasco County Professional Firefighters.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter