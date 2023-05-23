Pasco schools to provide free meals over the summer

article

Pasco County Schools’ Summer Food Service program begins on June 5 and continues until July 28.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday-Thursday to anyone 18 and younger at the following school locations:

Anclote Elementary

Anclote High

Chasco Elementary

Cotee River Elementary

Dayspring Academy (Harmony Location)

West Pasco Education Academy

Fivay High

Fox Hollow Elementary

Gulf Highlands Elementary

Gulf Side Elementary

Gulf Middle

Hudson Primary Academy

Mitty P. Lock Elementary

Moon Lake Elementary

Richey Elementary

Schrader Elementary

Sunray Elementary

Wendell Krinn Technical High

Crews Lake Middle

Dr. Mary Giella Elementary

Shady Hills Elementary

Centennial Elementary

East Pasco Education Academy

New River Elementary

Pasco High

Pasco Middle

Quail Hollow Elementary

R.B. Cox Elementary

R. B. Stewart Middle

San Antonio Elementary

Woodland Elementary

Zephyrhills High

Students attending PLACE or Extended School Year programs at any of the listed schools will receive their meals on campus while attending the program.

Additionally, buses will be at the following locations Monday-Thursday to provide lunch:

Hilltop Landings Apartments (37611 Colina Drive, Dade City)

Resurrection House Park (37124 Lock Street, Dade City)

Trilby United Methodist Church (37504 Trilby Road, Dade City)

Zephyrhills YMCA (37301 Chapel Hill Loop, Zephyrhills)

Zephry Park (38116 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills)

Anyone with questions can email tyoung@pasco.k12.fl.us.