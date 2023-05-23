Pasco schools to provide free meals over the summer
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County Schools’ Summer Food Service program begins on June 5 and continues until July 28.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided Monday-Thursday to anyone 18 and younger at the following school locations:
- Anclote Elementary
- Anclote High
- Chasco Elementary
- Cotee River Elementary
- Dayspring Academy (Harmony Location)
- West Pasco Education Academy
- Fivay High
- Fox Hollow Elementary
- Gulf Highlands Elementary
- Gulf Side Elementary
- Gulf Middle
- Hudson Primary Academy
- Mitty P. Lock Elementary
- Moon Lake Elementary
- Richey Elementary
- Schrader Elementary
- Sunray Elementary
- Wendell Krinn Technical High
- Crews Lake Middle
- Dr. Mary Giella Elementary
- Shady Hills Elementary
- Centennial Elementary
- East Pasco Education Academy
- New River Elementary
- Pasco High
- Pasco Middle
- Quail Hollow Elementary
- R.B. Cox Elementary
- R. B. Stewart Middle
- San Antonio Elementary
- Woodland Elementary
- Zephyrhills High
Students attending PLACE or Extended School Year programs at any of the listed schools will receive their meals on campus while attending the program.
Additionally, buses will be at the following locations Monday-Thursday to provide lunch:
- Hilltop Landings Apartments (37611 Colina Drive, Dade City)
- Resurrection House Park (37124 Lock Street, Dade City)
- Trilby United Methodist Church (37504 Trilby Road, Dade City)
- Zephyrhills YMCA (37301 Chapel Hill Loop, Zephyrhills)
- Zephry Park (38116 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills)
Anyone with questions can email tyoung@pasco.k12.fl.us.