Pasco Sheriff's Office searching for missing 15-year-old

The Pasco Sheriff's Office is searching for Emma Weyde, a missing 15-year-old.

Weyde is 5'2", around 120 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say she was last seen on Saturday around 1 p.m., in the Hunt Club Lane area of Port Richey.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing ripped blue jeans and a black hoodie with a white trim, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.