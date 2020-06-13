Pastor gifted ice cream truck for birthday shares sweet treats with community

article

The jingle catches the attention of kids and adults alike. An ice cream truck brings much-needed relief to cool off in the summer heat.

These treats mark a special celebration for Pastor Bill Losasso.

"I drove an ice-cream truck when I was 17 for one day, but I loved it," he said.

He has reminisced about that day so much that his daughter surprised him for his 73rd birthday with an ice cream truck for the day.

"Today for my birthday my daughter rented an ice-cream truck and I got to relive my dream," he said.

Pastor Losasso’s dream of making others smile along the streets of St. Petersburg has become a mission.

"Out here they don’t get ice cream very often,” Losasso explained. “We had people tell us it’s been a year and a half since they had any ice cream and little kids said that.”

Losasso founded the Florida Dream Center off 56th Avenue North in St. Petersburg. He works to help those trapped in hopeless situations and those down on their luck.

"Times is hard right now and the little bit they do helps goes a long way for us," said a man named Rashon.

Every weekend his organization gives away 25,000 pounds of food, which adds up to more than 1.5 million pounds annually.

On Saturday, hundreds of ice cream treats were handed out for free.

Melvin Hillman who drives the truck year-round watched in amazement.

"It's beautiful, it’s great, it’s a blessing,” Hillman said. “I thank God I’m here to be a part of it. We have more people like him in the world it will definitely be a better world.”

Making the world a better place can happen with even the smallest of treats.

"It was really a cool birthday present and I got to share it with all my friends here," said Losasso.

