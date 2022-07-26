Patel Conservatory offers summer camps for kids interested in becoming performers

If you are looking for a creative outlet for your child, the Patel Conservatory has something for everyone.

The Patel Conservatory will be putting on many plays performed by camp goers over the summer.

Matthew Belopavlovich is the Patel Conservatory Theater Department Artistic Director.

"Kids come here to have fun, summer camp experience, everything that we love about summer camp," Belopavlovich said. "But also our students in this show are really interested in performing, maybe doing it as a career or doing it through high school. So it's a little bit of both here in this production camp."

Students enjoy the opportunity to act in a production and improve their talents. Ava Cientek is an aspiring actress.

"It's been really fun. We get to work with a lot of different people and do a lot of different things," said Cientek.

There's also an opportunity for the kids to get their hands on new musical instruments like the ukulele. Violet Adams is taking a ukulele class with the Patel Conservatory.

"Actually, I just started. I've learned a little bit of notes in school before, but I mean, this one, it's just like the teacher's amazing," shared Adams. "The class is amazing. I made great friends, like, over just like three days, and I think it's amazing."

Paisley Fingar is also a student in the ukulele class.

"It's good. I like it because, like, it's easy to play," said Fingar.

Erol Ozever teaches the ukulele camp. He says the instrument is a gateway to the guitar.

"I realized this instrument's kind of got its own, its own unique voice, its own little character to it. So, you know, it's just, it's not quite the same as a guitar," said Ozever. " It's not like it's not like a cheater guitar. It's its own instrument with its own character and its own sound."

For aspiring dancer Angelina Carbonaro, the camp is a chance to sharpen her steps.

"I am taking a part of the summer intensive because there's amazing training here. And I can dance all day, every day and make sure that I stay in shape over the summer," Carbonaro said.

The Patel Conservatory is providing the skills and fun to students, so they can reach their full potential.

There are more than 50 camps this summer, and they are offering more this fall. For information visit: www.PatelConservatory.org.

