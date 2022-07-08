Next Generation Ballet offering dance summer camp at Straz Center

It's summer camp season at the Straz Center with Next Generation Ballet.

They are currently conducting their summer senior intensive with students who are participating from all over the country.

2022 Summer Intensive Dates:

5-week- June 20-July 22

3-week- July 5-22

2-week- June 20-July 2

Each student is chosen to participate after an extensive audition tour where they are able to learn from the brightest and the best in the industry. In-person and Zoom auditions cost $35.

Video auditions are $45.

Students who audition must have 1 year of pointe experience.

"This summer camp is very unique in that the majority of the dancers coming to attend would like to pursue dance as a profession, so I fly in guest instructors from New York, California and LA where they can learn a wide array of dance styles, not just ballet but also Broadway theater style, contemporary and even flamenco," Philip Neil, the artistic director with Next Generation Ballet said.

Next Generation Ballet said the dance camp could be considered to be like a sports training intensive. There is 30 to 35 hours of weekly instruction.

Students begin taking classes at 9:30 a.m. and go until 4:30 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break in between.

For more information about the programs and auditions visit: www.strazcenter.org/Next-Generation-Ballet/Summer-Intensives.