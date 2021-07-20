Pawcuterie Shop in Tampa makes preservative-free treats for pets

The Pawcuterie Shop is a pet treat business in Tampa. Servian Santos, the baker and owner, creates charcuterie-like bowls and platters for our little furry friends.

"It’s something they want to buy for their pets to spoil them. It’s for birthdays or pet parties," shared Santos.

The Pawcuterie bowls include homemade cookies, mini-donuts and cupcakes. They are all baked with fresh fruit and veggies, oatmeal and wheat flour, and organic raw eggs.

"I don’t only go for what’s cutest, I try to go for what’s healthiest," explained Santos.

Santos says it scares her that many store-bought treats come with a shelf life of one to two years.

"I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to eat a cookie that’s two years old," she continued.

Pawcuterie treats don’t have any preservatives at all, so you’ll have to freeze them if not eaten within a few days.

Santos says all her bowls are under $20.

She also has a charcuterie business for humans.

You can find and follow The Pawcuterie Shop on Facebook and Instagram at @thepawcuterieshop.

Advertisement

LINK: For more information visit www.instagram.com/theseasonedcorner.

