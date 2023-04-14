PCSO: 1 killed in Mulberry roll-over crash that toppled a streetlight

A fatal Mulberry crash that claimed the life of a Lakeland woman is under investigation.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Antonio Gutierrez was traveling west on SR 60 West, when for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle.

Investigators say the Saturn crossed the outside lane and a right-hand turn lane before it struck a metal streetlight on the passenger side door. After striking the streetlight, the car flipped onto its roof and stopped in a ditch on the north side of the road. The impact caused the streetlight to break and fall onto the roadway.

Investigators say Laura Gonzalez, 27, of Lakeland, a passenger in the car, was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Gutierrez sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and is being treated at an area hospital, according to deputies.

PCSO says impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

