PCSO: 1 shot, killed at Zephyrhills park

Pasco County deputies are searching for the suspect or suspects who shot and killed a person at the Samuel Pasco Athletic Park in Zephyrhills on Saturday.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was targeted for unknown reasons and the shooting does not appear to be random. Deputies say there is no threat to the public.

Deputies are on scene working to get a better description of the suspect or suspects but believe they are in a white 4-door sedan.

This is a developing story.