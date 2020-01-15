PCSO: Carjacking suspect dead, another hospitalized after running over Plant City detective

article

Polk County deputies shot and killed one suspect and injured another after they say the couple ran over a Plant City police detective Wednesday morning.

According to Plant City Police Sgt. Al Van Duyne, two detectives were trying to stop a suspect, who had several felonies warrants, including one for kidnapping, around 11 a.m.

Van Duyne said the detectives approached the suspect from two different directions in two separate unmarked cars when the suspect rammed into them.

After striking the cars, the suspect turned toward one of the officers, who had gotten out of his vehicle, and began driving toward him, Van Duyne said. That’s when police said both officers fired at the suspect. The suspect struck one of the detectives with his truck and ran him over. The detective was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The suspects fled the scene in a silver pickup truck.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, who assisted in the case, deputies were called to a home on the 4000 block of Cooper Road in Plant City a few minutes after the detective was run over. Investigators said that a resident told them a man and a woman traveling in a silver pickup truck knocked on the door and pointed a gun at him when he answered. The resident said the couple demanded the keys to his blue Toyota Tacoma.

The man and woman are the same suspects who ran over the detective earlier in the day, according to HCSO.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the suspects were shot later in the day by their deputies in the Mulberry area.

One of the suspects died and the other was taken to the hospital, according to the PCSO.

