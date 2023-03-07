PCSO: Motorcyclist dies in fiery Polk County crash

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that took place Saturday night in Lake Hamilton.

Deputies say the driver of a 2008 Honda Sport motorcycle was traveling northbound on Scenic Highway at a very high rate of speed around 11 p.m. when they didn’t make it around a right-hand curve just south of the West Bryant Avenue intersection.

The motorcycle left the roadway and entered the west shoulder, struck a drainage culvert and became airborne.

According to PCSO, the motorcycle and rider crossed over West Bryant Avenue and over a seven-foot-tall fence before striking a large group of plastic citrus boxes. The crash sparked a fire that engulfed the motorcycle, driver, and citrus boxes.

The driver has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the crash, or who knows the identity of the driver, is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

