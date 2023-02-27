PCSO: Seminole firefighter seen speeding more than 100 mph arrested for DUI

article

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Seminole firefighter who is accused of driving under the influence.

According to PCSO, shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, deputies saw James Craig, 37, a Seminole County firefighter, speeding more than 100 miles an hour northbound on Park Street, just south of 62nd Avenue North, which is a 45 miles per hour zone.

The deputies who pulled Craig over say he showed multiple signs of impairment, including smelling like alcohol, unsteady balance, and watery eyes.

Craig refused to perform field sobriety tests and to give a sample of his breath, according to PCSO.

Craig was arrested and charged with one count of DUI and was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.