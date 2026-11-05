Peace River flood warnings, watches issued in Arcadia as crest poses major risk to homes and roads

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The Brief Rising Peace River floodwaters in Arcadia threaten dozens of homes and could submerge key travel corridors. National forecasters expect the river to crest at major flood stage through late this week before slowly falling. Water levels reaching 16 feet could affect up to 60 homes in the River Acres neighborhood.



Rising floodwaters along the Peace River at State Road 70 in Arcadia threaten major roadways and could submerge dozens of homes, according to recent National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration flood warnings.

The agency said the river will crest within major flood stage through the end of the week before beginning a slow decline this weekend. Meanwhile, nearby Horse Creek will continue a gradual fall through minor flood stage through the end of the week.

Peace River flood threats

The backstory:

NOAA states that recent heavy rain has resulted in flooding across portions of the state. A flood warning has currently been extended for these areas until further notice:

Horse Creek near Arcadia at State Road 72, affecting DeSoto County.

The Peace River at Arcadia at State Road 70, affecting DeSoto County.

The latest National Weather Service update states that Peace River at Arcadia will crest Thursday evening.

National Water Prediction Service data indicates that floodwaters reaching 16 feet will flood up to 60 homes across the River Acres community. That level also impacts both the Woman's Club and the American Legion in this area.

Higher surges bring severe travel cutoffs along primary corridors. At 21 feet, State Road 70 floods from west of the Peace River bridge to County Road 661, as well as east of the bridge out to Parker Avenue, according to NOAA.

Safety Steps

What you can do:

Safety officials urge drivers never to drive around barricades or travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles, prompting the warning: "Turn around, don't drown."

NOAA states pedestrians should also practice extreme caution near riverbanks. Residents can track real-time flood gauges and warning updates online here.