‘Pearl the Squirrel’: Albino squirrel delights Instagram followers after taking up residence in Tampa backyard

In the treetops behind Kimberli Cummings Tampa home is something extraordinary: an albino squirrel named Pearl.

"She knows that she’s special," Cummings said.

Just how special is Pearl? There isn't an accurate estimate on the number of albino squirrels. But one expert FOX 13 spoke to said he's spent four decades seeking out and researching squirrels, and he's only seen two in the wild.

Pearl first showed up at Cummings’ back window in April.

"It was right in front of me," she recalled. "My heart was beating fast. I ran to get my phone next to the bed and was able to record it."

Since then, she's been coming back every morning and every evening, like clockwork.

"She flies across the fence to see us," Cummings explained. "

Cummings and her husband have gone to great lengths to make Pearl feel right at home.

"We had a house built for her, but she just sits on top of it." Cummings laughed. "We have lost our minds. Plus, all of this is because I don’t have any grandchildren, so she probably knew that."

Pearl even has her own Instagram page.

"Everyone needs to be happy and even though you may not be sitting here watching this experience, you can see it happen. People are like I wake up every morning to see Pearl."

Cummings knows with wildlife, tomorrow is never promised, especially when you stand out from the crowd. So, for now, she enjoys every unique moment with Pearl as it comes.

"The whole thing is crazy, fun, and wonderful!" Cummings explained.

Pearl is the perfect name for the animal that is a shade of white and a rare treasure.