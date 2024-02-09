Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Sarasota County

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a Sarasota County crash Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, an SUV was driving north on U.S. 41 (State Road 45) in the right lane, approaching Palmetto Road in Nokomis at around 4:55 a.m. on Friday.

At the same time, a 50-year-old man from Michigan was attempting to cross six lanes of U.S. 41 without using the marked crosswalk at Albee Road.

The SUV struck the pedestrian with its front right corner. Sarasota County EMS pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene.

The FHP Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate the fatality.