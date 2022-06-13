Pedestrian dies after crash in South St. Pete, police say

St. Pete police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the driver of a black 2018 Chrysler Pacifica was heading south in the curb lane of 34th Street South. Meanwhile, a man, who police did not publicly identify, was crossing the street in the 4600 block from east to west.

Police said when he entered the southbound curb lane, he was struck by the Chrysler. The pedestrian was taken to Bayfront Health where he passed away.

The driver remained on the scene. Officials are still trying to determine what led up to the crash.