70-year-old pedestrian in crosswalk hit, killed by DUI driver in Seminole, deputies say

article

Pinellas County deputies arrested a driver for DUI after she crashed into a pedestrian who was in a crosswalk, they said.

The crash occurred around 12:49 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Starkey Road and Park Boulevard North in Seminole. Investigators said 54-year-old Francine Mashtare was heading west on Park Boulevard approaching the intersection in a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro.

Meanwhile, the pedestrian, 70-year-old Thomas Rothwell, was walking north to cross Park Boulevard. Deputies said he was in a designated crosswalk.

They said Mashtare's Camaro struck Rothwell. He died at the scene.

READ: 'He's dangerous': Neighbor hopes Pinellas Park police locate nurse accused of raping 'vulnerable' patient

Responding deputies said Mashtare showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

Advertisement

She faces a DUI manslaughter charge.