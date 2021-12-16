70-year-old pedestrian in crosswalk hit, killed by DUI driver in Seminole, deputies say
SEMINOLE, Fla. - Pinellas County deputies arrested a driver for DUI after she crashed into a pedestrian who was in a crosswalk, they said.
The crash occurred around 12:49 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Starkey Road and Park Boulevard North in Seminole. Investigators said 54-year-old Francine Mashtare was heading west on Park Boulevard approaching the intersection in a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro.
Meanwhile, the pedestrian, 70-year-old Thomas Rothwell, was walking north to cross Park Boulevard. Deputies said he was in a designated crosswalk.
They said Mashtare's Camaro struck Rothwell. He died at the scene.
Responding deputies said Mashtare showed signs of impairment and was arrested.
She faces a DUI manslaughter charge.