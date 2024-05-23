1 dead after early morning crash in Tampa, police investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A pedestrian was hit and killed early on Thursday morning in Tampa, according to the police department.

Officials say a man in his late 20s was trying to cross N. Nebraska Ave, westbound, outside of a crosswalk just south of E. Bougainvillea Ave.

According to investigators, he was hit by a Hyundai Santa Fe that was headed south just after 5:30 a.m.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.

TPD says the driver who remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation was not cited.

The investigation is still active, according to police.

