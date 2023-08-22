Pedestrian hit, killed on Dale Mabry Highway: TPD

article

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 5:45 a.m. at W. Kensington Ave. and S. Dale Mabry Highway.

Police say an adult male was struck by a vehicle and though life-saving measures were performed, he died from his injuries.

S. Dale Mabry Highway between W. El Prado Bl and W. Euclid Av. will remain closed in both directions while police investigate. Drivers are asked to find an alternate routes.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.