Pedestrian dead after being hit by truck in Pinellas Park: Police

The Brief A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck near Gandy Boulevard and Grand Avenue North in Pinellas Park. Police said the pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk while the "Do Not Cross" Signal was on. No charges are expected in this crash.



A pedestrian died Friday evening after being hit by a truck near Gandy Boulevard and Grand Avenue North in Pinellas Park, according to officers.

What we know:

The Pinellas Park Police Department said the crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. Officials said a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado was heading west on Gandy Boulevard approaching the Grand Avenue North intersection.

The pedestrian involved was crossing Gandy Boulevard in a marked crosswalk, but while the "Do Not Cross" signal was on. Police said the truck had a green light while the pedestrian was crossing Gandy Boulevard.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where first responders said they died.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers' investigation. Police said no criminal charges will be filed in connection to the crash.

The westbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard were closed down after the crash for a few hours, but they have since been reopened.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the pedestrian or driver involved.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Pinellas Park Police Department.

